Gunmen Abduct WAEC Official, Demand N20m Ransom This Day - James Sowole in Akure The orgy of kidnapping in Ondo State reared its ugly head again at the weekend when gunmen abducted a man, Adebayo Gbenga, and three other unidentified persons at Oba Akoko on Owo-Akungba Road in Akoko South West Local Government.



News Credibility Score: 95%



