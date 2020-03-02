

News at a Glance



Gunmen Kill 30 People In Kaduna CKN Nigeria - At least 30 people have been killed while several others injured as gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked some villages in Igabi and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna State.The affected villages are Kerawa, Rago, Marina, Zariyawa, Hashimawa, ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



