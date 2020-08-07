News at a Glance

Gunmen On Motorcycles Besiege Kaduna Communities, Kill 21 Villagers News Rangers - LAGOS AUGUST 7TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Gunmen have killed 21 villagers in northern Nigeria’s Kaduna state, police said Friday, in the latest deadly violence between ethnic Fulani herders and local farmers over grazing and water rights.



