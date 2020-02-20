

Gunmen abduct four NSCDC officers in Kogi Vanguard News - Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja Gunmen have reportedly abducted four officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Kogi State. The officers were on their way to Benue State for promotion examinations on Thursday when the hoodlums struck.



