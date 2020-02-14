Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Vanguard News:
Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted a Catholic Priest serving at the Uromi Diocese, Fr. Nicholas Oboh Also, some children were abducted by unknown persons at Umelu community in Ikpoba-Okha local ...
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A Catholic Priest serving at the Uromi Diocese, Father Nicholas Oboh, has been abducted by gunmen in Benin City. Chancellor Uromi diocese, Rev Father Osi Odenore, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said Father Oboh was abducted on Valentine’s ...
Naija Loaded:
The Nation reports sthat a Catholic Priest serving at the Uromi Diocese, Father Nicholas Oboh, has been abducted by gunmen in Benin City. Chancellor Uromi diocese, Rev Father Osi Odenore,...
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Popular Nigerian comedian, Brodashaggi rock Sango priest custume to celebrate Valentine’s day.
Ripples Nigeria:
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted a Catholic priest with the Uromi Diocese, Fr. Nicholas Oboh. The Chancellor of the Uromi Diocese, Rev Fr. Osi Odenore, who disclosed this in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Friday, ...
The Eagle Online:
A Catholic priest serving in Uromi Diocese, Rev. Father Nicholas Oboh, has been abducted by gunmen in Benin City, Edo State.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Feb 14 St Valentine was beheaded Around the year 270 AD, a catholic priest  in Rome named Valentine was beheaded by Emperor Claudius II. History notes that the Emperor who was involved in so much war was having issues with men recruiting to join the ...
Monte Oz Live:
Rev. Richard Bucci of Sacred Heart Church in West Warwick, Rhode Island has defended his decision of not giving holy communion to lawmakers who supported an abortion rights bill.
Tori News:
Some gunmen have stormed Benin City on Valentine's Day, abducting a Catholic priest and some kids.
Desert Herald:
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have taken hostage, Queen Florence Ikhumhen, wife of the traditional ruler of Ewatto in Esan South East local government Area of Edo State, HRH, Ikhumhen 11.


