

News at a Glance



Gunmen attack Abuja- bound bus, abduct 12 passengers Vanguard News - Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa Unidentified gunmen have reportedly attacked an Abuja -bound Bayelsa passenger bus along the Okene-Lokoja expressway in Kogi State, with 12 people abducted.



