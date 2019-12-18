

Gunmen attack Abuja-bound passenger bus in Kogi, abduct 12 persons Ripples Nigeria - An Abuja -bound Bayelsa passenger bus was reportedly attacked by unknown gunmen along the Okene-Lokoja expressway in Kogi State on Tuesday, with 12 people abducted. One of the passengers escaped while two others sustained serious injuries.



