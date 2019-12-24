Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Gunmen attacks Goodluck Jonathan's home in Otuoke (PHOTO)
News photo The Giant  - Unknown armed men have attacked the home of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.Sources told TheGiant that the gunmen, who struck at about 3am, killed one soldier, injured one while another one was taken away to unknown ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Fire guts section of Onitsha Bridgehead market, destroys 40 shops - The Breaking Times, 1 hour ago
2 US working with CAN to create religious tension in Nigeria -MURIC - Nigerian Eye, 1 hour ago
3 Solskjaer Tells Two Man Utd Players To Leave In January - Inside Business Online, 1 hour ago
4 Video: Lil Kesh falls on stage ‘Twice’ during Olamide’s ‘Made In Lagos concert - Am on Point TV, 1 hour ago
5 ‘Almajiris shouting Sai Baba beat up Adeyanju Deji – Fani-Kayode raises alarm - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
6 Prince Philip released from hospital after four nights - Today, 2 hours ago
7 Third Term: Buhari Is A Democrat, He Respects The Constitution, Says Presidency - Scan News Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 To Save a Nigerian Dream - This Day, 2 hours ago
9 ECOWAS new currency symbol, bank name revealed - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
10 Buhari briefed on Ganduje, Sanusi saga as govs discuss Oshimhole, Obaseki’s ‘fight’ - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info