Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Gunmen invade Edo Deputy Governor’s family home
The Nigeria Lawyer  - four arrested Gunmen on Saturday invaded the family house of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Dr. Philip Shaibu. Shaibu who hails from Jattu in Estako West local government area built his country home opposite his family house.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Pictures From Linda Ikeji’s Sister, Sandra’s Traditional Wedding - Gist More, 1 hour ago
2 Why Buhari may not win the war on corruption —APC Chieftain - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 Gunmen attack Edo deputy gov’s house - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 Woman Caught On Viral Video Body Slamming Maid Is Arrested In Enugu (PHOTOS) - The Trent, 2 hours ago
5 Coal delivery impacted as fire breaks out at Eskom’s Majuba power station - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
6 Lagos State Government Reopens Club Quilox - Information Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Nigerian Lady Recounts How She Was Sexually Assaulted By Cab Driver - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
8 Bollywood Star Kushal Punjabi Found Dead In His Apartment – Guardian - Fuze, 3 hours ago
9 Christian persecution: You got it totally wrong, CAN hits back at Sultan - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
10 Customs Seizes Record $1bn Cocaine Hidden Inside Soy Flour Containers - KOKO TV Nigeria, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info