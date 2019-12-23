

News at a Glance



Gunmen kidnap 6-year-old Bayelsa commissioner’s son Nigerian Eye - About four unidentified gunmen stormed the New Commissioner’s quarters in Yenagoa on Sunday night and abducted a six-year-old son of a Commissioner.The abducted victim was identified as the son of the Commissioner for Water Resources, Nengi Talbot.The ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



