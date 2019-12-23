Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Gunmen kidnap 6-year-old Bayelsa commissioner’s son
News photo Nigerian Eye  - About four unidentified gunmen stormed the New Commissioner’s quarters in Yenagoa on Sunday night and abducted a six-year-old son of a Commissioner.The abducted victim was identified as the son of the Commissioner for Water Resources, Nengi Talbot.The ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Boeing fires boss Muilenburg amid 737 troubles - Ladun Liadi Blog, 41 mins ago
2 Fintech: Top 30 Leading Women In Nigeria’s Financial Technology Industry - News Dey, 51 mins ago
3 Staff of Atiku’s radio, TV stations lament non-payment of salaries - Premium Times, 52 mins ago
4 Buhari meets Atiku, Fayemi behind closed doors - Nigerian Eye, 59 mins ago
5 Impersonation: EFCC Arrests Fake CBN Governor In Owerri - Anaedo Online, 1 hour ago
6 ‘This Is School Not Hotel, Keep Moving’: Check Out Warning Spotted On A School’s Wall - News Dey, 1 hour ago
7 Why I resigned as Gov. Matawalle’s Special Adviser – Marafa - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
8 Buhari makes key appointments into NCC, NITDA, NIPOST, others - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
9 Democrats seek more evidence to aid push for more testimony against Trump - Ripples, 2 hours ago
10 Boeing CEO Muilenburg quits - PM News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info