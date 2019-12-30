

Gunmen kidnap house wife and her 1 year daughter in Katsina Linda Ikeji Blog - A housewife, Asmau Tasiu and her one year old daughter, Husna Tasiu, have been kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen who attacked their home in Jibia town in Katsina State on Sunday night, December 29th.



News Credibility Score: 95%



