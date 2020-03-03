Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen kill two, abduct Catholic priest in Kano, Benue
The Guardian  - Unknown gunmen yesterday attacked Bagwai town in Bagwai Local Council of Kano State, killing two persons and leaving scores injured.The mayhem, which occurred around 10.30pm on Monday night, reportedly claimed the son of the zonal woman leader of the ...

3 hours ago
1 Nigeria officially tops South Africa as Africa’s biggest economy - 1st for Credible News, 1 hour ago
2 End of road for Ihedioha, PDP in Imo - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
3 ‘Why mergers and acquisition will top insurers’ agenda for recapitalisation’ - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 How Ihedioha’s appeal split Supreme Court - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 Herdsmen: Ijaw group writes N/Delta govs, demands regional security outfit - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
6 Governor Ayade shuns NJC, appoints new acting CJ - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 I Did Not Spend Public Funds On My Mother’s Party In Dubai – Femi Gbajabiamila - GTV, 2 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: Twitter Shuts Down Office, Asks Employees To Work From Home - Naija News, 2 hours ago
9 Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest economy as South Africa enters recession - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
10 Ohanaeze writes IGP, alleges herdsmen’s provocative activities in South East - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
