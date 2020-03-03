

News at a Glance



Gunmen kill two, abduct Catholic priest in Kano, Benue The Guardian - Unknown gunmen yesterday attacked Bagwai town in Bagwai Local Council of Kano State, killing two persons and leaving scores injured.The mayhem, which occurred around 10.30pm on Monday night, reportedly claimed the son of the zonal woman leader of the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



