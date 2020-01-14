

HACEY, Access empower over 500 Lagos residents with free HIV/AIDS test The Guardian - Over 500 members of Ilaje Community in Bariga, Lagos have undergone sensitization, test and counselling exercise on HIVAIDs to commemorate the 2019 World Aids Day during a seminar organised by HACEY Health Initiative with support from Access Bank.



