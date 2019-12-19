

HATE SPEECH BILL: If you don’t want to be criticised, you don’t belong in govt —Alaafin Ripples - The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, has remarked that anyone who did not want to be criticised had no business in government. The monarch made this comment in reaction to the reintroduction of the hate speech bill by the Senate.



