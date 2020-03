News at a Glance



HMD Global Empowers Nigerian Students with Nokia ‘Change Ya Level’ Campus Tour Bella Naija - HMD Global, the home of Nokia Phones recently launched two smartphones in Nigeria, the Nokia C1 and Nokia 2.3 smartphones. The excitement continued as the Nokia C1 and Nokia 2.3 shared in some fun in campuses across the country.



News Credibility Score: 81%