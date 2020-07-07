Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

HUMBLED MAGU: I PREFER SLEEPING IN CELL TO OFFICE
News photo Abuja Reporters  - Felix Onajite Ibrahim Magu For hours on Monday, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, testified before a panel looking into allegations leveled against him by Attorney-General of the Federation and ...

11 hours ago
Magu detained, says ‘I prefer sleeping in cell’ after being quizzed The Rainbow:
For hours on Monday, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, testified before a panel looking into allegations leveled against him by Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar ...
Sleeping in a Cell is Allah’s Wish for Me – Magu The Street Journal:
On Monday, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, testified for hours before a panel following allegations levelled against him by Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar ...
The Genius Media:
Over an alleged misappropriation of funds and insubordination to the office of the AGF, acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), IBRAHIM MAGU is testifying before a panel looking into allegations leveled against him by ...
Acting EFCC Chairman, Magu, Detained By Police In Abuja, To Be Returned To Aso Rock Villa For Further Interrogation Leaders NG:
The ordeal of Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, got worse on Monday evening when he was thrown into a cell at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Area [...]


