Hagia Sophia, a Shifting Symbol in Turkey, Once Again Opens Up to Islamic Prayers
The Street Journal  - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended Muslim prayers in the Hagia Sophia two weeks after he declared the building—a museum for the past 86 years—a mosque again in a controversial move aimed at reviving nationalist sentiment.

2 days ago
 Additional Sources

The Herald:
Thousands of worshippers converged on Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia on Friday for the first Muslim prayers since the museum was reconverted into a mosque by a presidential
Page One:
In a move that could spark controversies, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the Hagia...
Effiezy:
UNESCO, Greece, Cyprus and church leaders among others express concern about changing status of the sixth-century site.11 Jul 2020 President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia open to Muslim worship on Friday after a top court ...
Africa News:
Several thousand Muslims gathered on Friday to take part in the first prayer at Hagia Sophia since the Istanbul landmark was reconverted to a mosque, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also expected to take part.


