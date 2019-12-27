

News at a Glance



Halliburton, Malabu deals: EFCC challenges Adoke on book claims Vanguard News - Three months after releasing his autobiography with myriad of claims over his stewardship as Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, operatives of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, are set to take on the former ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



