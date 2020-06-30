Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Hamburg misses Bundesliga promotion, Heidenheim to face Werder in play-off
The Herald  - Former European and German champions, Hamburg SV on Sunday missed out on possible Bundesliga promotion, crashing to a 5-1 home loss to Sandhausen on the

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

NNN:
Hamburg miss out on Bundesliga promotion, Heidenheim to face Werder Berlin, June 28, 2020 Former European and German champions, Hamburg SV on Sunday missed out on possible Bundesliga promotion, crashing to a 5-1 home loss to Sandhausen on the final ...
Blueprint:
Former European and German champions Hamburg SV on Sunday missed out on possible Bundesliga promotion, crashing to a 5-1 home loss to Sandhausen on the final matchday of the second division season to miss out on the promotion playoff spot.


   More Picks
1 Ondo poll: can Agboola succeed Akeredolu - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
2 Prominent Nigerians Who Died In June 2020 - Anaedo Online, 6 hours ago
3 FG announces committees on 774,000 jobs for 36 states, FCT — (FULL LIST) - Premium Times, 6 hours ago
4 19 killed in explosion at clinic in Iran’s capital - NNN, 7 hours ago
5 Trending Video: Keyamo, lawmakers in war of words over FG’s recruitment exercise - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
6 Buhari wants Nigeria’s exit from “our very terrible state of development.” - Global Upfront, 9 hours ago
7 Lagos-East Senate Seat: Ikorodu stakeholders tip Ashiru, Gbadamosi, and Benson as Oshinowo replacement - Inside Mainland, 11 hours ago
8 Explosion causes huge fire in medical clinic in Iran’s capital - NNN, 11 hours ago
9 How 10 Members Of My Household And I Survived After Battling Coronavirus - Healthplus CEO Shares Isolation Centre Experience - Tori News, 12 hours ago
10 Ex-Saraki aide installed Monarch in Ondo - Gistvile, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info