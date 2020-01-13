Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hanan Buhari flying on presidential jet an inspiration to the youths -MURIC
Nigerian Eye  - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) says Hanan Buhari, a daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, flying on a presidential jet on an ”official” assignment is a strong message to the youth.Therewas outrageat weekend when pictures of Hanan disembarking from ...

2 hours ago
1 Bauchi Governor Lands In London Hospital Over Undisclosed Ailment - Information Nigeria, 1 hour ago
2 Gas shortage stalls 16,231.5MW of power in 8 days - Energy Mix Report, 1 hour ago
3 Deontay Wilder Blasts AJ And Fury After Both Boxers Agreed To Train Together - Information Nigeria, 1 hour ago
4 No More War! Osinbajo Brings Gov. Ganduje, Emir Sanusi Together - Naija Loaded, 1 hour ago
5 Minimum Wage; TUC gives states January 31st ultimatum - TVC News, 2 hours ago
6 Here are the complete nominations of the 92nd Oscar awards - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 US Speaker, Nancy Pelosi Gets ‘Enough Testimony’ To Remove Trump From Office - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
8 Prince William and Prince Harry issue joint statement denying 'bullying claims' - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Hanan Buhari flying on presidential jet an inspiration to the youths -MURIC - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
10 Fate of six govs hanging, as sick justice forces S-Court panel to adjourn - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
