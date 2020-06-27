Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Harry Maguire Scored Deep Into Extra-Time As Manchester United Overcame Valiant 10-Man Norwich To Reach The FA Cup Semi-Finals.
Global Village Extra  - The England defender, who moments earlier had a header brilliantly saved by Tim Krul, reacted sharply to turn in the loose ball at the far post. The game turned on the dismissal of substitute Timm Klose in the 89th minute....

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 FAAN Conducts Test run ahead of Flight Operations Restart - Biz Watch Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Ajimobi Won’t Be buried At His Mosque – Aide - The Next Edition, 3 hours ago
3 Tinubu bemoans APC’s loss of focus - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
4 Peter Okoye recounts family’s battle with COVID-19 for 3 weeks - Top Naija, 4 hours ago
5 Ministry Of Humanitarians Affairs Gives N-Power Recruitment Slots To Lawmakers (Pics) - Kevid, 4 hours ago
6 Drama As Ajimobi’s Family And Oyo Govt Clash Over Where He Will Be Buried - Naija on Point, 4 hours ago
7 Checkout 8 Major Things Tinubu Said About APC Crisis, 2023 Presidential Ambition - Naija Biz Com, 4 hours ago
8 Presidential committee okays Lagos, Abuja Airports for reopening - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
9 Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport reopens, makes changes - The News Chronicle, 3 hours ago
10 REVEALED: Family, Oyo govt battle over Ajimobi’s burial site - Top Naija, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info