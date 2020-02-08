Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Harry, Meghan in first joint event since leaving royal fold
News photo Vanguard News  - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have taken part in their first joint public engagement since quitting as working members of Britain’s royal family, Buckingham Palace said Friday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a JPMorgan Chase event in Miami, ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


1 "You are the number one Agbaya in Nollywood" - Iyabo Ojo exposes colleague - Nigerian Eye, 4 hours ago
2 Ohanaeze backs Uzodinma - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
3 Why I won’t intervene in Ganduje, Emir Sanusi feud — Buhari - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
4 Pathetic state of a primary school in Kebbi where pupils sit on bare floor (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Trump sacks second impeachment witness Gordon Sondland - PM News, 5 hours ago
6 Weinstein defense team calls memory expert as second witness – CNN - Fuze, 5 hours ago
7 Abacha’s family loses bid to access foreign accounts - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
8 China seeks Nigeria’s support as Coronavirus spreads - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 INSECURITY: Buhari has decimated Boko Haram in the media — Ohanaeze, YCE, AYCF, others - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
10 Boko Haram terrorists have been reduced to mere criminals – Army - PM News, 6 hours ago
