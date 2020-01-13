Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Harry and Meghan Exit: The Royal Family Propaganda Machine
The News Chronicle  - Royal gossip is worth its weight in gold on the British media circuit.  Buckingham Palace knows that and seeks to control, as much as it can, the way that gold is distributed.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Iran Arrests Those Who Shot Down Plane That Killed 176 Persons - Tori News, 24 mins ago
2 TUC lauds Gov. Dickson on new minimum wage implementation - News Diary Online, 24 mins ago
3 ‘We Followed Due Process’ – Kwara Ex-Gov., Abdulfatah Speaks On Sales of Govt. Properties - City People Magazine, 27 mins ago
4 CJN laments burden of hearing governorship election cases - The Nigeria Lawyer, 28 mins ago
5 Mentally Challenged Woman Gives Birth To A Cute Baby Boy In Anambra (Photos) - Naija Choice, 33 mins ago
6 2020: Lagos lawyers want vibrant, courageous, corruption-free judiciary - NNN, 33 mins ago
7 Photos: Fela’s Statue Taken Down by Lagos State Government - The Breaking Times, 35 mins ago
8 Plane Crash: Canada blames Trump for death of 176; reveals what Iran should do - Polis Online, 36 mins ago
9 Recruitment: Nigeria Customs shortlists over 160,000 - Premium Times, 37 mins ago
10 Supreme Court delivers judgement on Kano governorship dispute January 20 - The Nigeria Lawyer, 39 mins ago
