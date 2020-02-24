

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of criminal sexual assault and rape. Faces up to 25 years in prison Linda Ikeji Blog - Disgraced top Hollywood TV Producer and filmmaker Harvey Weinstein whose sexual abuse of aspiring young female actors sparked the #MeToo movement, has been found guilty of third degree rape and a criminal sexual act and faces up to 25 years in prison ...



