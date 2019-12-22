Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hate Speech bill now receiving enormous support from Nigerians- Senate
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, says the controversial hate speech bill is currently receiving massive support from Nigerians. The bill since its introduction into the red chambers, has faced stiff opposition from many ...

5 hours ago
1 DANGER: BOKO HARAM SECT MOUNTS ROAD BLOCKS IN MAIDUGURI, 7 TRAVELERS KILLED - Abia Facts News, 2 hours ago
2 Eight ECOWAS members to cut links with France’s CFA franc; adopt “ECO” - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
3 FG rejects designation of Nigeria as a religious intolerant nation - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
4 Bleak Xmas for traders as fire guts Benin market - The News, 2 hours ago
5 ’Fear not and speak truth to power’, Fani-Kayode tells TY Danjuma - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 Alleged Religious Persecution: CAN supports U.S. stance on Nigeria - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
7 FG Rejects Designation of Nigeria as a ‘Religious Intolerant Nation’, Says US Has Been Misled by Propaganda - GQ Buzz, 3 hours ago
8 Cardi B gifts sister Hennessy with G Wagon as she marks 24th birthday - First Reports, 3 hours ago
9 NITDA partners DFID on smart agriculture projects - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
10 CAN, CAMPAN to Buhari: Appoint substantive Executive Secretary for NCPC - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
