

News at a Glance



Hate speech: No society will allow such ominous crime go unchecked ' AGF Abubakar Malami Linda Ikeji Blog - As the conversation on the controversial social media bill and Hate Speech bill continues, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, today said that no society will allow the ominious crime of hate speech go on ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



