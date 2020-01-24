

News at a Glance



‘Hausa ladies are not romantic’, says Kano Instagram lover The Breaking Times - The 23-year-old Kano man, Sulaiman Isa who is proposing to tie nuptial knots with a 46-year-old American, Jeannine Sanchez said his decision to settle for the white woman was because Hausa women are not romantic.



News Credibility Score: 41%



