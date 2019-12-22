Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Having cabals in govt not wrong, says Presidency
MusBizu Beat  - The Presidency has said there is nothing wrong in having ‘cabals’ around the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd,), which help him to  run government. It said every government around the world had such people.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Removes Silver Medal After Juve Lost Super Cup (Photos) - Titiloye's Blog, 59 mins ago
2 Reps Member At 36-hour Non-Stop Clubbing At Shina Peller's Quilox - Tori News, 1 hour ago
3 Bill Cosby’s spokesman calls Eddie Murphy a ‘Hollywood slave’ for attacking the jailed star at ‘Saturday Night Live’ - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 1 hour ago
4 US Watchlist – Nigeria: All you need to Know - Authentic Nigeria, 1 hour ago
5 35-years after, Eddie Murphy returns to ‘Saturday Night Live’, and gives the show its best TV rating since May 2017 - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Sandra Ikeji Gets A Surprise All White Bridal Shower At The Beach - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
7 I’m About My Wife, I Don’t Welcome Unwanted Female Attention-Actor Bolanle Ninalowo - GTV, 2 hours ago
8 Dad kills his two children, butchers his third child - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Adorable new photo of Chris Brown and his son, Aeko - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Emeka Ike’s newborn daughter pictured at 2 months old - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info