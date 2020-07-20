Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hazard reveals his first season at Real Madrid was the worst season in his career
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Eden Hazard has admitted his first season at Real Madrid was the worst season in his career individually.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

The La Liga award: The contestants and the winners of the award in the 2019/20 season FC Naija:
The La Liga had a dramatic ending after seeing Real Madrid beat Barcelona to the La Liga trophy despite being two points below the former Champions before the break and Getafe not securing the European football slot after remaining in the top four for ...
‘I have had the worst season of my career’ – Hazard admits to mixed emotions after Real Madrid La Liga triumph The Rainbow:
Goal Eden Hazard has admitted to having mixed emotions after Real Madrid’s La Liga triumph, insisting the 2019-20 campaign has been “the worst season” of his career to date.
Real Madrid: “I Surely Had The Worst Season Of My Career”, Eden Hazard Naija News:
Even though Real Madrid won La Liga and became Spanish league champions for the 34th time, Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has not had his most stellar season. Hazard talked about his experiences with FranceInfo. “This season, we won the title.


   More Picks
1 Magu’s fall: Saraki bounces back, recovers houses forfeited to EFCC - National Daily, 54 mins ago
2 Caught in the act! Kenyan senator heading Coronavirus committee, Johnson Sakaja, caught drinking in a bar - Page One, 56 mins ago
3 Just In! AG NDDC managing director collapses during hearing - Ladun Liadi Blog, 1 hour ago
4 Group sues Sowore, others, demands N2bn damages over libelous publication against Malami - NNN, 1 hour ago
5 Formula-One grid girl left in a coma after going blind in one eye and suffering kidney failure - Velox News, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria's lost generation needs free educational data now, not in 2025 - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Eid-El-Kabir: Islamic Supreme Council tells Muslims when to expect new moon - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
8 MAGU PROBE: We expect positive surprises from panel ― Lawyer Shittu - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
9 Vodacom Financial Services Partners Alipay to Create a new Easy-to-use Super app - Innovation Village, 3 hours ago
10 Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python) - Slayminded, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info