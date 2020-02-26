Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


“He slumped on his own”, Police reacts as Taskforce officials reportedly beat man to death in Rivers
News photo Within Nigeria  - Tension mounts in Portharcourt when a man was allegedly beaten to death by men of the state task force on street. The man whose identity was not confirmed was suspected to be a Bureau de change operator near the Presidential Hotel. Spokesman of the ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Taskforce officials beat man to death in Rivers Vanguard News:
Port Harcourt was thrown into disarray as a man, was allegedly beaten to death by men of the state task force on street. The man whose identity was not confirmed was trading, illegal markets and motor parks.
Currency Trader Killed In Rivers State By Task Force Officials Sahara Reporters:
There is currently tension in the Rumuola area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, following the killing of a bureau de change operator by task force officials.
Officials Allegedly Sends Man To His Early Grave In Rivers State (Graphic Photos) Naija Loaded:
Task force officials of the Rivers State government have been accused of beating a man to death in an altercation which occurred on Tuesday February 26. Though the identity of...
The Herald:
According to reports, a man suspected to be a Bureau de change operator was beaten to death by task force officials near the Presidential Hotel
Today:
The man whose identity was not confirmed was trading, illegal markets and motor parks. The man was suspected to be a Bureau de change operator near the Presidential Hotel.


   More Picks
1 Ini Edo and music producer, Larry Gaaga spark dating rumors (photos) - The Info NG, 57 mins ago
2 Olisa Metuh’s Conviction: Proof of Buhari’s Anti-corruption fight – BMO - The Herald, 1 hour ago
3 Five ties to watch in the Europa League - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
4 APC Vs PDP: Barrister Bamgbose Predicts Outcome Of Cases Before Supreme Court - Naija News, 1 hour ago
5 DSS Denies Arresting Two Sons Of Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Muhammad Tanko - Reporters Wall, 1 hour ago
6 Police dismisses SARS officer involved in the death of footballer ‘Kaka’ - The Breaking Times, 1 hour ago
7 Sacked Bayelsa Deputy Gov-elect Denies Facing Forgery Trial In 1990 - News Break, 1 hour ago
8 Internet giants fight spread of coronavirus untruths - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
9 “My family wants to drown me,” Club Cubana’s E.D raises an early-morning alarm - Instablog 9ja, 2 hours ago
10 Legal giant Afe Babalola leads David Lyon’s case at Supreme Court - PM News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info