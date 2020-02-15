

News at a Glance



Herdsmen attack: Okowa accuses soldiers of allegedly aiding suspected killers Vanguard News - Delta governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has decried renewed attacks by suspected herdsmen on Avwon, Agadama, Ohoror and other communities of Uwheru Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.



News Credibility Score: 95%



