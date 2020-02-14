

News at a Glance



Here's what Kanu Nwankwo thinks about the new Super Eagles kit Linda Ikeji Blog - Nigerian and Arsenal football legend, Kanu Nwankwo has shared his thought on the new Nigerian jersey made by Nike for 2020. On February 5, the sportswear giants unveiled the new Super Eagles jerseys in New York and got everyone talking.



News Credibility Score: 95%



