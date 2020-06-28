

News at a Glance



“He’s a born goalscorer and poacher”, Solskjaer salutes Odion Ighalo Brila - Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praises on Odion Ighalo after the Nigerian scored his fifth goal of the season for the club on Saturday. Ighalo netted the opener for United as they labor to a 2 – 1 win over Norwich City to book ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



