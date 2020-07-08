Post News
News at a Glance
Hideout Of Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Finally Exposed
Tori News
- The hideout of the deadly Boko Haram, Shekau who has been killing many people has been made public.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
People's Daily:
By our correspondent Fresh insight emerged yesterday suggesting the current location of the leader of Boko Haram insurgent group, Abubakar Shekau, according to a lead by a Global Counter Terrorism & Organized Crime Expert. David Otto, CMAS – Global ...
Olisa TV:
The command and control location where Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau conducts jihadists operations has been revealed, David Otto, counter-terrorism expert has alleged.
The Trent:
The command and control location where Boko HaramJAS leader conducts jihadists operations and religious sermons during the day has been revealed. The alleged location was given as “Sabil-Huda” (an enclave located deep in Sambisa Forest). However ...
Page One:
About 17 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province fighters were killed and...
The Genius Media:
Hideout of The Boko HaramJAS leader and jihadists, Abubakar Shekau has been exposed.
