

News at a Glance



High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs Burial: WHY I WAS ON LIVE RADIO PROGRAMME – Dumo Lulu-Briggs. Flashpoint News - Rivers born philanthropist and oil industry mogul, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has shed more light on why he opted to do a live radio program, saying that he wanted to use it as a platform to clear the air on the seemingly endless controversies that have ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



