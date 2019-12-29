

Hijack of Petrol Tanker: Police over power ‘Military men’, 2 others in shootout Polis Online - Men of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspects, Charles Obllomo and Osita Onyeka, for allegedly conniving with four suspected fake military men to hijack a petrol-laden tanker around the Mile 2 area of the state.



