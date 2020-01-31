

Hip hop singer electrocuted on stage in Ogun The News Guru - Tragedy struck in Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Sapaade, Ogun State, after a popular hip hop singer, Alimi Abiodun aka MC Bio was electrocuted while on stage. The tragic incident which happened penultimate Friday threw the students into mourning.



