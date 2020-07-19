Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“His beauty is too peppery” – Ladies go crazy BBNaija housemate, Ozo (Photos)
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Ladies are already ‘stanning’ the new housemates in the Big Brother Naija house and one who has really caught the eye is housemate, Ozoemena. Consultant and entrepreneur Ozoemena “Ozo” Chukwu (27), is from Imo State. One of his greatest achievements is ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

BBNaija Ozo Lockdown Housemate: Ozoemena Ozo Chukwu’s Profile Reporters Wall:
Ozoemena “Ozo” Chukwu (27), is a Consultant and entrepreneur who once worked with UEFA Federation in Europe. His Instagram handle is @StickyMena His hobbies are More
“His beauty is too peppery” – Ladies gush over BBNaija housemate, Ozo (Photos) Naija on Point:
The 20 housemates of this season’s Big Brother Naija were unveiled tonight and as expected, fans are already picking their faves.
“His Beauty Is Too Peppery” – Ladies Gush Over BBNaija Housemate, Ozo (More Photos) Gbextra Online Portal:
Ladies Gush Over BBNaija Housemate, Ozo. The 20 housemates of this season’s Big Brother Naija were unveiled tonight and as expected, fans are already picking [...]
#BBNaija 2020:- Meet “Ozo” A Handsome Economics First Class Graduate Emperor Gist:
Ozo is an economics first class graduate, hot for the ladies and also cool according to himLet’s see what he’s bringing into the house…
BBNaija 2020 Lockdown: Meet 27-year-old Ozo [Profile] Okay.NG:
Consultant and entrepreneur Ozoemena “Ozo” Chukwu (27), is from Imo State. One of his greatest achievements is working with a UEFA Federation in Europe. It is no surprise then that when he is not busy consulting or managing his urban clothing line, you’ ...
“Too Handsome” – Ladies gush over BBNaija housemate, Ozo (Photos) FL Vibe:
“Too Handsome” – Ladies gush over BBNaija housemate, Ozo The 20 housemates of this season’s Big Brother Naija were unveiled tonight and as expected, fans are already picking their faves 27-year-old consultant and entrepreneur Ozoemena “Ozo”...
Ozo is the 3rd Imo Youth among 20 Housemates in the 2020 Bbnaija Season 5 Ifeanyicy:
27 years old Ozoemena Chukwu (Ozo) who hails from Ihitte Uboma LGA of Imo State, South East Nigeria is a Consultant and entrepreneur.Ozoemena's greatest achievements is working with a UEFA Federation in Europe. It is no surprise then that when he is ...


   More Picks
1 Roger Stone calls Black radio host ‘Negro’ in interview - Gistvile, 1 hour ago
2 Nigeria gets 903m euro EU aid - The Nation, 1 hour ago
3 New investments drop by 57% to $5.06b in first half - The Nation, 1 hour ago
4 Exit classes in the pandemic - The Nation, 1 hour ago
5 Rot at Federal Civil Service Club, Abuja - The Nation, 1 hour ago
6 Nigeria COVID-19 Case Update – 556 New Cases confirmed, 789 Deaths and 36107 Total Cases as of 19th July 2020 - The Info Stride, 1 hour ago
7 Moment #BBNaija housemate, Tochi mistakenly declared that ‘a guy is his spec’. (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 Costly cynicism - The Nation, 2 hours ago
9 Unclaimed dividends - The Nation, 2 hours ago
10 BBNaija 2020: Check Out the Breathtaking Interior of the ‘Lockdown’ House - EE Live, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info