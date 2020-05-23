

History Of Abacha’s Theft Is Being Rewritten Before Our Eyes Ikenga Chronicles - The change from “Abacha loot” to “Abacha assets” was a willful rhetorical move designed to lend official credence to the hitherto fringy, informal but nevertheless robust narrative that Abacha didn’t steal Nigeria’s money.



