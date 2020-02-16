

News at a Glance



Hit-and-run driver kills 1 in Anambra Talk of Naija - hit-and-run tipper driver on Sunday killed a motorcycle passenger in Anambra State. The driver also injured the operator at Igwe Orizu Junction, along Nnewi-Otolo Road in Anambra. Mr Andrew Kumapayi, State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps ( ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



