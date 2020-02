News at a Glance



Homeless Nigerian rescued by Osun gov’s wife arrives Nigeria from Trinidad and Tobago Vanguard News - After five months, a homeless Nigerian man, Benjamin Sesan Ojo, stranded in Trinidad and Tobago for years and was rescued by the wife of the Governor of Osun state, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, through her project, Ileri Oluwa Development Initiative, arrived ...



News Credibility Score: 95%