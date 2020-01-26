Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hon Ndubuisi Emenike, Action Alliance Senatorial Candidate shot dead by his security orderly.
News photo Kanyi Daily  - Honourable Emenike was allegedly killed by his own security.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Accidental discharge: Senatorial candidate shot dead by NSCDC official in Imo Vanguard News:
Mr Ndubuisi Emenike the Action Alliance (AA’s) candidate in the Imo North Senatorial District in the 2019 National Assembly election, has been shot dead by an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
PM News:
The Eagle Online:
The Nigeria Lawyer:
The News Guru:
Imo North Senatorial Candidate Accidentally Shot Dead By His Own security guard The Giant:
The Citizen:
News Break:
NPO Reports:
Emenike, Imo Senatorial candidate, shot dead by NSCDC operative 1st for Credible News:
Koko Mansion:
Authentic Nigeria:
Gist Lovers:
Yes International! Magazine:
The Point:
Naija Ray:
Tori News:
Shock as aide shoots Imo Senatorial candidate The Nigerian:
