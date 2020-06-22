Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Hoodlums Attack Akeredolu Supporters In Owo, Injure Many
Naija Loaded
- Some youths suspected to be political thugs allegedly invaded a meeting venue of a group of supporters of the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, in his hometown, Owo, the...
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
The Divisional Police Officer in Owo Council Area of Ondo state, Akingbehin Akinwumi, has been accused by the Media Assistant to Olayide Adelami of leading some Police Officers and thugs in a suspected attack on the country home of Olayide Adelami.
Online Nigeria:
Supporters of Rotimi Akeredolu attacked Thugs allegedly loyal to one of the Governorship Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former deputy clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Olayide Adelami on Sunday shot at the members of the APC ...
Tori News:
Supporters of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state have been left with injuries following an attack.
