Hoodlums Attack Tijani Oniru, Brother of Aspirant Denied of Throne
5 hours ago
OAP Toolz’ brother, Tijani Oniru, one of the sons of late Oba of Oniru attacked by “security men” (video) Yaba Left Online:
One of the sons of Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, the late Oniru of Iruland who died in 2019 and brother to popular Nigerian OAP, Toolz Oniru, Tijani Oniru has been spotted in a viral video being mobbed by some men who had “security” inscribed on their ...
OAP Toolz’ brother, Son of Late Oba of Oniru, Tijani Oniru attacked by security men (Video) The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog One of the sons of Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, the late Oniru of Iruland who died in 2019 and brother to popular Nigerian OAP, Toolz Oniru is seen in a video making the rounds ...
Oniru suspends palace officials for brutalising Tijani Oniru Page One:
The Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal has announced the suspension of his palace officials...
Security Men Beat Up Tijani Oniru Son Of Late Oniru Of Lagos, Brother Of OAP Toolz KOKO TV Nigeria:
A mild commotion took place yesterday afternoon, at Millennium Estate, Lekki, Lagos, as some thugs who are allegedly attached to the new Oniru of Iruland, as his security men assaulted Tijani Oniru, son of the Late Oniru Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru, ...
Toolz brother, Tijani Oniru, beaten by “security men” Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Toolz brother, Tijani Oniru, beaten by “security men” A video circulating on social media has captured the moment Tijani Oniru, the son of the late King of Oniru, Read More >> Toolz brother, Tijani Oniru, beaten by “ ...
Oniru Sues For Peace, Restates Commitment To Zero Tolerance For Lawlessness Lagos Television:
The Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Gbolahan Lawal has reiterated his stance against any form of violence, lawlessness and recourse to self-help.
Tijani Oniru, brother to Nigerian OAP, Toolz Oniru attacked by “security men” (Video) Newzandar News:
Tijani Oniru, One of the sons of Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, the late Oniru of Iruland who died in 2019 and brother to popular Nigerian [...]
Tijani Oniru, Son Of Late Oba Of Oniru, Brother Of OAP Toolz Oniru Attacked By ‘Security Men’ (video) Mojidelano:
Tijani Oniru, one of the sons of Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, the late Oniru of Iruland who died in 2019 and brother to popular OAP, Toolz Oniru, has been spotted in a viral video being attacked by some men who had ‘security’ inscribed on their outfits.
Son of Late Oba of Oniru, Tijani Oniru attacked by security men [watch videos] Ladun Liadi Blog:
Tijani Oniru, one of the sons of Late Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, is seen in a video making the rounds on social media being attacked by men who wore uniform with security inscribed at the back just by Oniru estate.The cause of the alteration is yet to be ...
Tijani Oniru, one of the sons of late Oba of Oniru attacked by “security men” (video) Velox News:
Tijani Oniru, one of the sons of Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, the late Oniru of Iruland who died in 2019 has been spotted in a viral video being beaten by some men who had “security” inscribed on the outfit they wore.
Video: OAP Toolz’s brother beaten mercilessly by indigenes Sleek Gist:
Commotion at Millennium Estate, Lekki, Lagos, as some boys wearing security vests allegedly attached to the new Oniru of Iruland, ...
Oniru stool crisis degenerates into violent confrontations People n Politics:
The crisis between the children of the late Oniru of Iruland, Oba Idowu Abiodun; and his successor, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, has degenerated into violent confrontations.


