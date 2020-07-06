Post News
|
Popular
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
|
Advertise with Us
|
My Ad Cart
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
This Day
3
Leadership
4
Financial Watch
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
Daily Times
7
Complete Sports
8
The Guardian
9
Nigerian Tribune
10
Premium Times
11
Naija Loaded
12
Too Xclusive
13
Bella Naija
14
AIT
15
Lagos State Govt.
News at a Glance
Hoodlums Attack Tijani Oniru, Brother of Aspirant Denied of Throne
NPO Reports
- Hoodlums Attack Tijani Oniru
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
One of the sons of Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, the late Oniru of Iruland who died in 2019 and brother to popular Nigerian OAP, Toolz Oniru, Tijani Oniru has been spotted in a viral video being mobbed by some men who had “security” inscribed on their ...
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog One of the sons of Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, the late Oniru of Iruland who died in 2019 and brother to popular Nigerian OAP, Toolz Oniru is seen in a video making the rounds ...
Page One:
The Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal has announced the suspension of his palace officials...
KOKO TV Nigeria:
A mild commotion took place yesterday afternoon, at Millennium Estate, Lekki, Lagos, as some thugs who are allegedly attached to the new Oniru of Iruland, as his security men assaulted Tijani Oniru, son of the Late Oniru Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru, ...
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Toolz brother, Tijani Oniru, beaten by “security men” A video circulating on social media has captured the moment Tijani Oniru, the son of the late King of Oniru, Read More >> Toolz brother, Tijani Oniru, beaten by “ ...
Lagos Television:
The Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Gbolahan Lawal has reiterated his stance against any form of violence, lawlessness and recourse to self-help.
Newzandar News:
Tijani Oniru, One of the sons of Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, the late Oniru of Iruland who died in 2019 and brother to popular Nigerian [...]
Mojidelano:
Tijani Oniru, one of the sons of Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, the late Oniru of Iruland who died in 2019 and brother to popular OAP, Toolz Oniru, has been spotted in a viral video being attacked by some men who had ‘security’ inscribed on their outfits.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Tijani Oniru, one of the sons of Late Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, is seen in a video making the rounds on social media being attacked by men who wore uniform with security inscribed at the back just by Oniru estate.The cause of the alteration is yet to be ...
Velox News:
Tijani Oniru, one of the sons of Oba Abiodun Idowu Oniru, the late Oniru of Iruland who died in 2019 has been spotted in a viral video being beaten by some men who had “security” inscribed on the outfit they wore.
Sleek Gist:
Commotion at Millennium Estate, Lekki, Lagos, as some boys wearing security vests allegedly attached to the new Oniru of Iruland, ...
People n Politics:
The crisis between the children of the late Oniru of Iruland, Oba Idowu Abiodun; and his successor, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, has degenerated into violent confrontations.
More Picks
1
Akunna Nwala-Akano: The Hair Giant Taking Nigeria's Beauty Industry to a New Level -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
42 mins ago
2
KILLINGS: Matawalle says decision to negotiate with bandits best option to lasting peace -
Ripples Nigeria,
51 mins ago
3
774,000 jobs: Only NDE will implement recruitment, Lawan declares -
Niyi Daram,
53 mins ago
4
Nigerian Woman welcomes a baby after 12 years of marriage -
Yaba Left Online,
55 mins ago
5
Former APC national vice chairman passes on -
Gistvile,
2 hours ago
6
Bola Tinubu Opens Up -
Ofofo,
2 hours ago
7
Woman stoned to death by her husband & his brother in honour killing -
Julia Blaise Blog,
2 hours ago
8
Seyitan: DBanj’s former manager, Frank Amudo narrates what happened at Glee hotel -
1st for Credible News,
2 hours ago
9
APC Chieftain, Abdulkadir dies at 54 -
Loveworld Plus TV,
2 hours ago
10
China Pulls Back Troops Near Site Of Border Clash With Indian Troops -
The Herald,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...