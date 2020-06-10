

News at a Glance



Hope He Recovers His Senses- Reno Omokri Mocks Abia Governor,Ikpeazu. Nigeria Breaking News - COVID-19: I Hope He Recovers His Senses – Reno Omokri Mocks Abia Governor, Ikpeazu Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has mocked Read more



News Credibility Score: 21%



