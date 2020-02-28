Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Horror! Hotel Attendant Goes Wild, Stabs Guest To Death In Lagos...You Won't Believe Why
Tori News  - A hotel attendant has reportedly gone wild, stabbing his own guest to death in Lagos over a rather trivial matter.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 1%


   More Picks
1 Coronavirus stops Niger-Benin pipeline construction - Energy Mix Report, 34 mins ago
2 North Korea's Leader warns of 'serious consequences' if coronavirus spreads to his country - Nigeria Newspaper, 35 mins ago
3 Tanzanian village will benefit from a solar-powered water supply system - Energy Mix Report, 38 mins ago
4 Bride dumped by fiance for being too fat wins Miss Great Britain - Nigeria Newspaper, 54 mins ago
5 Coronavirus: Kaduna sets up Emergency Centre - News Diary Online, 55 mins ago
6 Japan asks residents to stop hoarding toilet paper amid coronavirus fears - Today, 1 hour ago
7 Notorious physically-challenged thief apprehended in Lagos - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
8 Samuel Eto’o arrives Nigeria to launch Castle Africa 5s by Trophy Larger - Bella Naija, 2 hours ago
9 Great-great-grandmother celebrates her "25th birthday" today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Group hails Supreme Court’s decision to review Imo governorship judgement - Today, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info