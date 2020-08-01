Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Guardian
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
The Nation
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Leadership
10
Financial Watch
11
Daily Times
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Horror! Husband Chains Wife To A Pillar For 10 Hours In Ebonyi State (Photos)
Tori News
- A woman that was chained to a pillar by her abusive husband in Ebonyi state has been rescued.
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
A woman who was chained to a pillar for 18 hours by her husband has been rescued in Ebonyi State. Mrs Ngozi Chukwuani was chained by husband Uche Chukwuani to a pillar inside their home at No 1 Ike street in Abakaliki. Afterwards, Uche fled with the ...
Naija Loaded:
A middle-aged woman, identified as Mrs Ngozi Chukwuani who was chained to a pillar for ten hours by her husband, identified as Uche has been rescued in Ebonyi State. According to neighbours, Ngozi’s husband hit their daughter’s head with the chain ...
Yaba Left Online:
Men of the Ebonyi State Police Command have rescued a middle-aged woman, identified as Mrs Ngozi Chukwuani who was chained to a pillar for ten hours by her husband, at their residence in Abakaliki, the state capital.
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Men of the Ebonyi State Police Command have rescued a middle-aged woman, identified as Mrs Ngozi Chukwuani who was chained to a pillar for ten hours by her husband, at ...
Uju Edochie's Blog:
Woman Chained To Pillar For Ten Hours By Her Husband Rescued In Ebonyi (Photos) A middle-aged woman, identified as Mrs Ngozi Chukwuani who was chained to a pillar for ten hours by her husband, identified as Uche has been rescued in Ebonyi State, IGBERE ...
Anaedo Online:
A husband identified as Uche had reportedly Chained his wife to pillar for over ten hours in Ebonyi state. The wife identified as Mrs. Ngozi Chukwuani resides with her husband Uche at No 1 Ike street in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State. According to reports, ...
FL Vibe:
Man chains wife to a pillar for 10 hours in Ebonyi state The Ebonyi State Police Command have rescued a middle-aged woman, Mrs Ngozi Chukwuani who was chained to a pillar for ten hours by her husband, at their...
Gistvile:
A woman who was chained to a pillar for 18 hours by her husband has been rescued in Ebonyi State. Mrs Ngozi Chukwuani was chained by husband Uche Chukwuani to a pillar inside their home at No 1 Ike street in Abakaliki. Afterwards, Uche fled with the ...
Gistvic:
A woman Ngozi Chukwuani was reportedly chained to a pillar for ten hours by her husband, identified as Uche in Ebonyi State. According to report, the husband who resides with the wife at No 1 Ike street in Abakaliki, the state capital reportedly fled ...
Within Nigeria:
A middle-aged woman identified as Mrs Ngozi Chukwuani who was chained to a pillar for ten hours by her husband has been rescued by the Ebonyi State Police Command at their residence in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi state.
Gist Reel:
The Ebonyi State Police Command have rescued a middle-aged woman, Mrs Ngozi Chukwuani who was chained to a pillar for ten hours by her husband, at their residence in Abakaliki, the state capital.
Sleek Gist:
A Nigerian woman identified as Ngozi Chukwuani has been rescued by the Ebonyi State Police Command after being chained to ...
Naija Diary:
A middle-aged woman identified as Mrs Ngozi Chukwuani has been rescued by the Ebonyi State Police Command after she was chained to a pillar for 10 hours by her husband, Uche at their residence in Abakaliki, the state capital.
Studio CB55:
The Ebonyi State Police Command have rescued a middle-aged woman, Mrs Ngozi Chukwuani who was chained to a pillar for ten hours by her husband, at their residence in Abakaliki, the state capital.
Naija on Point:
Ngozi Chukwuani Mrs Ngozi Chukwuani has been rescued after she was chained to a pillar for ten hours by her husband, recognized as Uche. The unhappy incident occurred in Ebonyi state.
Kanyi Daily:
A middle-aged woman identified as Mrs Ngozi Chukwuani has been rescued after she was chained to a pillar by her husband, Uche Chukwuani, in Ebonyi State. The woman was said to have been rescued by men of the Ekeaba police division in Ebonyi after ...
Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS Domestic violence: Man chains wife to a pillar for 10 hours in Ebonyi The Ebonyi State Police Command have rescued a middle-aged woman, Mrs Ngozi Chukwuani who was chained to a pillar for ten hours by her husband, at their residence in ...
Talk Glitz:
A middle-aged woman named Mrs. Ngozi Chukwuani who was chained to a pillar for 12 hours by her husband has been rescued by officers of the Ebonyi State Police Command. Mrs. Chukwuani’s ordeal took place at their residence in Abakaliki, the state ...
Newzandar News:
A woman who was chained to a pillar for 18hours by her husband has been rescued in Ebonyi State. Mrs. Ngozi Chukwuani was chained by [...]
Kemi Filani Blog:
The Ebonyi state police have rescued a woman who was chained to a pillar like a dog for 18hours by her husband. Mrs Ngozi Chukwuani was chained by husband UcheChukwuani to a pillar inside theirhome at No 1 Ike street in Abakaliki. Afterwards,Uchefled ...
More Picks
1
VIDEO: Parody of Ngige-Faleke 'Mushin Boy' diss goes viral -
The Cable,
2 hours ago
2
Liverpool keen on signing Algerian centre-back -
African Football,
2 hours ago
3
Nemanja Matic: Manchester United ‘have to fight for the title’ next season -
Today,
2 hours ago
4
NDC Running Mate Visits Hometown; Says Reception Shows Hopes -
NPO Reports,
3 hours ago
5
OPEC-Nigeria discussions focus on market recovery post Covid-19 -
Energy Mix Report,
3 hours ago
6
Joyce Meyer & Dave Meyer – Keep It or Throw It Away? – August 2020 -
Naija Page,
3 hours ago
7
Oil Prices Positive Over Record US Crude Output Cuts -
Business Post Nigeria,
2 hours ago
8
Ex-NHIS ES describes restructuring as ‘big nonsense’ -
The Cable,
4 hours ago
9
Why Android Sucks? 5 Reasons Why Android Operating System Sucks -
Questechie,
5 hours ago
10
30 Nigerian Girls Stranded In Lebanon Pleads For Evacuation -
The Essence TV,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...