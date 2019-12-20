

House Adjourns till January 28, Passes N278bn FCT Budget This Day - By Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja The House of Representatives has adjourned till January 28, 2020 when it will resume plenary. The green chamber had earlier passed N278 billion Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) budget for the 2020 fiscal year.



News Credibility Score: 95%



