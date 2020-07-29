Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Househelp, one other to die by hanging over murder
News photo Vanguard News  - By Davies Iheamnachor PORT HARCOURT: A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced one Telema Amaso, a househelp to death by hanging for the murdering her aunty late Helen Ibiba Bobmauel. Helen was strangled to death in 2013, at her ...

7 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Five to die by hanging in Rivers The Nation:
Rosemary Nwisi, Port Harcourt TWO High Courts sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State have sentenced  five persons, including a house help,  to death by hanging for the death of a woman and a National Youth Service Corps member, Mrs Helen Ibiba ...
Rivers Courts Sentence Four To Death By Hanging Naija Loaded:
Two Rivers State High Courts sitting in Port Harcourt yesterday sentenced four persons to death by handing for the kidnapping and murder of a lawyer, Sampson Worlu and a woman, Helen Ibiba Bobmanuel. While Hon. Justice Chiwendu Nwogu sentenced three ...
Court Sentences House Help, 3 Others To Death By Hanging The Next Edition:
A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced one Telema Amaso to death by hanging for the murder of late Helen Ibiba Bobmauel, who was strangled to death in 2013, at her residence in Woji axis of the State. Amaso, who was convicted ...


