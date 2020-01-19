

News at a Glance



Houthi missile attack kills at least 70 soldiers in Yemen TVC News - At least 70 Yemeni soldiers have been killed in a missile attack launched by Houthi rebels on a mosque in the central province of Marib, medical and military sources said Sunday The Houthis attacked a mosque in a military camp in Marib about 170 ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



